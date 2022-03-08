Gwinnett seeking poll workers for May 2022 election

Want to be actively involved in the electoral process and give back to your community?

You are invited to apply to be a poll official in the May general primaries and future elections. The Gwinnett County Voter Registrations and Elections Office is looking for citizens of all backgrounds, especially bilingual Spanish speakers. It’s a great opportunity to see how elections work, gain valuable work experience, and earn up to $390 per day.

Interested citizens are encouraged to apply at GwinnettCountyJobs.com.