Gwinnett SPLOST referendum will be on the ballot in November

A Walton County SPLOST also will be on the ballot in November

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA – When Gwinnett voters head to the polls during November’s General Election, they will decide on the renewal of the one-cent special purpose local option sales tax, or SPLOST. Commissioners officially voted to place the referendum on the November ballot. Since 2001, the County and all 16 cities within Gwinnett have agreed on how to share the proceeds. This time around, cities are expected to receive 25 percent of the funds.

If given the green light by voters, the new program could raise $1.35 billion over the next six years, an increase over the $950 million the current SPLOST was estimated to collect through its end date of March 31, 2023.

Gwinnett Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said one of the keys to the success of SPLOST is the collaboration between county government and the cities.

“SPLOST keeps Gwinnett growing in the right direction with pay-as-you-go funding for building needed projects,” Hendrickson said in a press release. “It’s beneficial to our residents — who have come to expect top-notch services and amenities across the County — from our quality road system to our thriving senior service centers and from our supportive public safety facilities to our beautiful parks.”

The following estimated breakdown was given on how the County plans to use just over $1 billion in 2023 SPLOST funds:

Transportation: $736.3 million for roads, streets, bridges, facilities, and equipment

Public safety facilities/equipment: $133.9 million; $86.4 million will go towards a new police headquarters

Recreational facilities/equipment: $108 million

Courthouse facility renovation: $12.5 million

Animal Welfare facility renovation: $5.2 million

Senior Services facilities: $4.7 million

The County will again form a committee made up of residents who will review and prioritize transportation projects, the largest category in the proposed sales tax program.

Gwinnett voters have approved a series of SPLOST programs that, since 1985, have raised more than $3.9 billion, allowing the County to save more than $1.9 billion in financing costs compared to issuing bonds.

Additional information about SPLOST can be found at GwinnettSPLOST.com, and a video showing many parks, road, and other improvements that have been funded by SPLOST over the years can be viewed on TVGwinnett.com.