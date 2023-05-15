Gwinnett to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Tuesday

Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with Gwinnett! The community is invited to join in on Tuesday, May 16 at 6:30 pm for a heritage night celebration at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center. The celebration will include guest speakers, entertainment, cuisine, and more.

You can register at GwinnettCounty.com/AAPICelebration.

The Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center is located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville