Gwinnett to celebrate Juneteenth on June 18

Gwinnett County Government Offices will be closed on Monday, June 20

Juneteenth is the oldest celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. This year marks the first time that Gwinnett County will officially recognize Juneteenth as a County holiday, which means that County government offices, with the exception of those required for the comfort and safety of residents, will be closed Monday, June 20. County offices will reopen on Tuesday, June 21.The United Ebony Society of Gwinnett and Gwinnett County Government will celebrate Juneteenth with a day of fun for the entire family Saturday, June 18 from 9:00am to 9:00pm at Rhodes Jordan Park. This year’s Juneteenth festival includes historical presentations, performances, music, games, and food trucks.

Click or tap on this link for information on a Juneteenth Celebration in Social Circle on June 18

Click or tap on this link for a Juneteenth work day at Zion Hill Cemetery on June 18