Gwinnett to host inaugural Pride Party on June 28

Gwinnett County will host a inaugural Pride Party on Monday, June 28 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Gwinnett Justice & Administration Center plaza. This event will feature a proclamation presentation designating Pride Month in Gwinnett County, food trucks, and music.

Register here. For more details about this event, call 770.822.8877 or email Outreach@GwinnettCounty.com.

Gwinnett County Government celebrates Pride Month and affirms our commitment to ensuring that all Gwinnett County residents, regardless of sexual orientation, race, or gender, are able to thrive in our vibrantly connected community.

Follow the celebration campaign on our social media pages, and use #GwinnettThrivesWithPride to share what Pride Month means to you. To learn about other Pride Month celebrations, click here