Gwinnett to provide free summer meals for kids and teens 

After Gwinnett County Public Schools wraps up its meal service for the summer, the Gwinnett Summer Meals program will provide free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch to children 18 and younger and those 19 and older with physical or mental disabilities. Meals are available from May 31 through August 2 and can be picked up Monday through Friday from 11:00am to 1:00pm while supplies last. To learn more and see a full list of locations where meals will be available, visit GwinnettSummerMeals.com

Related