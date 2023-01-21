Gwinnett unveils new name and look for transit system

After nearly 22 years of service, the County unveiled a new name and a new brand for its transit system — Ride Gwinnett. Embodying the County’s vibrant brand, Ride Gwinnett represents how the county will connect people to where they need to go. The rebranding includes the County’s transit website, buses, bus stop shelters, and signs.

Ride Gwinnett has seven local routes, five commuter routes, complimentary paratransit for local routes, three Park and Ride locations, and one transit center. To explore current bus routes and schedule, fare prices, and more, visit RideGwinnett.com.