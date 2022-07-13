Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity and the City of Monroe host Community Impact Day and Housing Expo 2022 

Community Impact Day and Housing Expo is a free, public event hosted by Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity and the City of Monroe. Its goal is to strengthen the communities through education. The expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of Walton County located at405 Community Court in Monroe, GA30655. For direction see Google Maps at this link.

Walton residents will have an opportunity to learn about buying a home, financial education tips, and learn about down payment programs. Health and wellness vendors will be present supplying educational materials and free screenings for high blood pressure, diabetes, and Covid 19.

This expo will include sessions on the following:

Understanding your Credit

Basics of Banking

USDA Loans

GA Dream-Department of Community Affairs

Homeward Path

The expo is free to attend and will provide childcare and children’s activities, free food, door prizes and more! For more information contact info@habitatgwinnett.com or 770-931-8080. You may preregister or register the day of the event.

Residents will also get to meet with local Walton businesses who helped sponsor this event.

For more information on the event, you can contact Rhonda Streat at rstreat@habitatgwinnett.org or 770-931-8080.