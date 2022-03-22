Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity receives $2 million gift for homes in the local area

Funds will go toward 2 neighborhoods and 30 homes in Walton and Gwinnett

Lawrenceville, GA, March 22— Habitat for Humanity International, and 83 U.S. Habitat affiliate organizations, recently received a $436 million donation from American author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The Gwinnett/Walton affiliate portion was $2 million. Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity announced that the donation will substantially help further its vision of “a world where everyone has equitable access to a safe, decent and affordable place to call home.”

Over the next 5 years, the joint Gwinnett/Walton Habitat team will use the donation as the lead gift to the BUILD BETTER Capital Campaign with a goal to build two neighborhoods and 30 homes in Gwinnett and Walton Counties by 2025. The funds will enable the purchase of land needed to build more houses and provide housing for hardworking families in need and in search of affordable and decent housing. It will also tithe 10% of this donation to build homes in Haiti.

Affordable housing is a major issue in both Walton and Gwinnett counties. In her State of the County address early this month, Gwinnett County Board of Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson noted the affordable housing issue facing Gwinnett County.

“We have a lot of our constituents, … residents who can’t afford to live in this county (and) we have a lot of our workforce who can’t afford to live in this county,” Hendrickson told reporters after her speech. “In order to own a home that is $200,000, you have to make at least $50,000, but we’re not building any homes that are in the $200,000 price range so people are priced out of this community.”

“This donation is a true answer to prayer and will allow us to achieve our goal of serving 30 more families with affordable homeownership over the next four years,” Habitat for Humanity executive director said in a press release.

As well as the four other affiliates in Georgia that received a portion of this donation, Habitat International will use it’s $25 million portion to prioritize advocacy and programmatic efforts designed to dismantle systemic racism in housing.

About Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity found its earliest inspirations as a grassroots movement on an interracial community farm in South Georgia. Since its founding in 1976, the Christian housing organization has grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. The Gwinnett County affiliate was established in 1988, expanded to include the Walton County service area in 2021 and has offices and ReStore in Lawrenceville, GA. To learn more, visit www.habitatgwinnett.org.