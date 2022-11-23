Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity receives $78,000 grant from Lowe’s

Grant will be used to improve home safety and health outcomes in Gwinnett/Walton Countries

LAWRENCEVILLE, GEORGIA (November 18, 2022) —Gwinnett/Walton has received a $78,000 grant from Lowe’s to help complete 13 Critical Home Repair and Housing Plus projects for seniors in Gwinnett/Walton Countries. The funding is part of Lowe’s partnership renewal with Habitat for Humanity that includes a donation of $2.5 million to support 100 local Habitat organizations undertaking home repair and rehab projects across the U.S.

“Many of the homeowners that we serve through our A Brush With Kindness Home Repair Program are seniors living on a small fixed income and often have to delay needed repairs to their homes which leads to larger repair needs over time. This funding from Lowes allows our affiliate to take on larger cost projects which we could not do without their support, states Gwinnett/Walton Habitat Director of Programs Jen Welch.

Gwinnett/Walton Habitat projects are focusing on providing older adults with home modifications or critical home repair projects that will allow them to stay living independently and safely age in place in their home. Many homes are not built with the future accessibility needs of older adults in mind and having to modify a home is expensive. Some of the projects that this grant help to fund included bathroom modifications allowing for walk in showers, grab bars, and ADA standards toilets; HVAC replacements; roofing repairs; electrical upgrades; and new decks for safe entry into homes.

Access to quality, affordable home repair and modification services continues to be out of reach for low to moderate income households across the nation. With the support of this funding, Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity will be able to further its efforts of helping families in its service areas to address critical health and safety issues in their homes.

Lowe’s and Habitat began their partnership in 2003. Since then, Lowe’s has supported many of the global housing nonprofit’s efforts, including the Women Build Program and Habitat’s Neighborhood Revitalization program. Lowe’s has also supported Habitat’s Cost of Home national advocacy campaign and sponsored local Habitat builds and employee volunteer days, in addition to providing affiliate grants and donated products. Lowe’s commitment through 2022 will bring the company’s total contributions to Habitat to more than $84 million.

About Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity

Seeking to put Gods love into action, Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. Our focus is on providing affordable homeownership opportunities to income-qualified families who partner with us through sweat equity and education workshops that prepare our families to be successful homeowners and ensuring current homeowners who are older adults are able to age in place safely with assistance through our A Brush With Kindness Home Repair Program. Since 1988 Gwinnett/Walton Habitat have built 164 homes and provided repair services to 212 homes.

For more information on resources that we provide or how you can support our work, please visit us atwww.gwinnettwaltonhabitat.org

About Lowe’s

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. is a FORTUNE 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe’s and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe’s supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.