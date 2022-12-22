Gwinnett warming stations to open Thursday due to frigid temperatures over the next week

Gwinnett County is activating five warming stations for residents to receive temporary, overnight relief from long-term exposure to frigid temperatures. The warming stations are available from 6:00 pm until 7:00 am on evenings when temperatures drop below 35 degrees. Residents who visit the sites will be able to warm up, eat a meal, and get some rest.
The temperature is expected to drop down below 35 on Thursday night when rain is also expected and is expected to remain in the 20s all day Friday and Saturday with temperatures dropping down to between 10 and 20 degrees overnight until the day after Christmas. The overnight temperatures will remain below 35 until Thursday, Dec. 29. The County will post notices for evenings that the stations will open on social media at GwinnettOneStop.com. To view the list of the five warming stations locations, click here. If you know of anybody in need of this service on a frigid night, please direct them to a location.
For more information on warming stations or to volunteer, please call 770.822.8850 or email OneStopHelp@GwinnettCounty.com. To learn about other services the County offers, visit GwinnettOneStop.com
Locations
View a printable map of all locations.
Buford
Buford Senior Center
2755 Sawnee Avenue
Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19
Duluth
Shorty Howell Park Activity Building
2750 Pleasant Hill Road
Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108
Norcross
Best Friend Park Gym
6224 Jimmy Carter Bouleard
Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906
Snellville
Centerville Senior Center
3025 Bethany Church Road
Lawrenceville
Lawrenceville Senior Center
225 Benson Street
Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337
For more information on warming stations, call 770.822.8850 or email OneStopHelp@GwinnettCounty.com.
Interested in becoming a volunteer? Learn how you can help.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.