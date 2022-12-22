Gwinnett warming stations to open Thursday due to frigid temperatures over the next week

Gwinnett County is activating five warming stations for residents to receive temporary, overnight relief from long-term exposure to frigid temperatures. The warming stations are available from 6:00 pm until 7:00 am on evenings when temperatures drop below 35 degrees. Residents who visit the sites will be able to warm up, eat a meal, and get some rest.

The temperature is expected to drop down below 35 on Thursday night when rain is also expected and is expected to remain in the 20s all day Friday and Saturday with temperatures dropping down to between 10 and 20 degrees overnight until the day after Christmas. The overnight temperatures will remain below 35 until Thursday, Dec. 29. The County will post notices for evenings that the stations will open on social media at GwinnettOneStop.com. To view the list of the five warming stations locations, click here. If you know of anybody in need of this service on a frigid night, please direct them to a location.

For more information on warming stations or to volunteer, please call 770.822.8850 or email OneStopHelp@GwinnettCounty.com. To learn about other services the County offers, visit GwinnettOneStop.com

Locations

View a printable map of all locations.

Buford

Buford Senior Center

2755 Sawnee Avenue

Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19



Duluth

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building

2750 Pleasant Hill Road

Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108



Norcross

Best Friend Park Gym

6224 Jimmy Carter Bouleard

Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906

Snellville

Centerville Senior Center

3025 Bethany Church Road

Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville Senior Center

225 Benson Street

Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337

For more information on warming stations, call 770.822.8850 or email OneStopHelp@GwinnettCounty.com.

Interested in becoming a volunteer? Learn how you can help.