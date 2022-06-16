Gwinnett Water Resources and Habitat for Humanity team up to provide plumbing and septic repair assistance to county residents

Gwinnett Water Resources has partnered with Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity to provide plumbing and septic repair assistance to Gwinnett residents through the Water Resources Assistance Program. Qualified Gwinnett residents can apply for home plumbing repairs associated with damage caused by leaks, retrofitting of toilets, faucets, and showerheads, and repair or replacement of failing septic systems.

To qualify, household income cannot exceed 60 percent of Area Median Income annually, based on family size. The applicant must also own and reside in the home where services are needed. Residents can get more information and find out if they qualify by visiting GCGA.us/WRAP.