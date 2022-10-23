Gwinnett Yellow River Trick-or-Treatment Fall Festival Saturday, Oct. 29

Learn, play, and enjoy fair food at one of Gwinnett’s state-of the-art facilities! Join the Department of Water Resources for the Yellow River Trick-or-Treatment Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

Costumes are welcome during this free, family-friendly event. Tours will be offered throughout the day, and you will have the opportunity to meet with County departments and community partners.

The Yellow River Water Reclamation Facility is located at 858 Tom Smith Road in Lilburn.