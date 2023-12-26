Gwinnett’s Bring One for the Chipper program offers opportunity to recycle Christmas trees

Gwinnett County is invited residents to drop off their live Christmas tree at designated fire stations between Dec. 26 and Jan. 24 as part of the annual Bring One for the Chipper event!

Rather than placing your live Christmas tree by the curb after the holidays to decompose in a landfill, the eco-friendly organization encourages citizens to take part in one of the largest “treecycling” events in Georgia – Bring One for the Chipper 2024.

This event is made possible through the County Partners of Fire, Department of Transportation and Parks & Rec, as well as community partners – Jackson EMC and Walton EMC.

In preparation for the big day when all collected trees will be chipped into mulch at Bethesda Park on January 27th, GC&B has issued a call for volunteers and has released a list of collection sites where Gwinnettians can drop off their live trees between December 26, 2023 and January 24, 2024.

Click or tap on the link below for a full list of locations for drop off of trees.

The Loganville locations are:

Fire Station 28, 3725 Rosebud Rd, 30052

Fire Station 30, 1052 Ozora Rd., 30052

https://www.cervistech.com/acts/console.php?console_id=0024&console_type=event_list&ht=1&event_id=4173. Must be 14 years of age.

Before dropping off live Christmas trees at the County’s Fire Stations, they must be free of lights, tinsel, decorations and tree stands in order to be treecycled.