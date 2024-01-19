GWM announces 3rd Annual Writers Retreat begins Feb. 9 in Eatonton, Ga.

Walton County is home to several published authors

If you are a writer, published author, or wannabe author, we have exciting news. Georgia Writers Museum is bringing together budding and experienced authors for a powerful weekend of workshops, networking, and an overall fun and informative experience. The retreat begins at 4- 6pm on Friday evening, February 9th, with a cocktail reception and continues through Sunday afternoon, February 11th. Contact Georgia Writers Museum or www.georgiawritersmuseum.org to register.

Working with advice and assistance from the Atlanta Writers Club, the museum is honored to welcome notable authors from across the South. Together, we are forming a creative and supportive environment for writers to work on their craft and gain powerful tips for publishing from some of the best, most prolific writers in the South. Convening in Eatonton, Georgia, the retreat is nestled in the center of Georgia’s literary heartland. Nine Distinguished Georgia Authors lived, worked, and wrote within 30 miles of Georgia Writers Museum.

This extraordinary event will feature luncheon keynotes by bestselling authors Jennifer Moorman and Love Hudson-Maggio on Saturday, and New York Times and USA Today bestselling novelist Joshilyn Jackson on Sunday. Over 20 instructors will conduct workshops and panels on both the craft of writing and the business of writing. Additionally, there will be ample time for networking.

Jennifer Moorman is the bestselling author of the magical realism Mystic Water series. Jennifer started writing in elementary school, crafting epic tales of adventure and love and magic. Her blog is full of dishes inspired by fiction, and she hosts baking classes showcasing these recipes. Her most recent book is The Baker’s Man.

Love Hudson-Maggio is CEO and Founder of a marketing technology firm. She writes Southern women’s fiction with a travel flair about smart people with a lot to learn about life and love. Love was admitted as a screenwriting fellow at Columbia University for her short play, As the Vow Breaks. Her most recent book is Karma Under Fire.

Joshilyn Jackson’s books have won SIBA’s Novel of the Year award, three times been the #1 Book Sense Pick, twice been the #1 Indie Next Pick, twice won Georgia Author of the Year, been a top ten finalist in the Goodreads Choice Awards, been the Target Book Club Pick, three times been a Books-A-Million Book Club Pick, four times been shortlisted for the Townsend Prize for Fiction, been a finalist for the Willie Morris Award for Southern Fiction, and won the Patricia Winn Award for Southern Fiction. Her most recent book is With My Little Eye.

The early registration cost is $300 for the full conference (includes cocktail reception, keynote lunches both days and networking opportunities), $145 for one day (includes lunch), or $40 per individual session or keynote. You can register for just a keynote. Log on https://www.georgiawritersmuseum.org/2024-writers-retreat/ to learn more about this unique and amazing retreat. This is a must-attend experience guaranteed to improve and encourage the author in all who attend.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

