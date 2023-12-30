GWM hosts Crime & Wine with a survivor of serial killer, Ted Bundy

On January 15, 1978, Ted Bundy broke into the Chi Omega sorority house at Florida State University around 3am. Bundy, who escaped from a Colorado jail cell just two weeks before, went on a violent rampage. He fatally attacked two women, bludgeoning them with firewood and strangling them with stockings, according to police reports.

On the evenings of January 12th and 13th, 2024, (the 46th anniversary of these Bundy murders), Georgia Writers Museum will partner with the Cold Case Investigative Research Institute (CCIRI) to bring back the extremely popular Crime & Wine experience at 7pm (doors open at 6:30pm). Hundreds of visitors have enjoyed this special “whodunit,” complete with compelling real props, witnesses, investigators, and great snacks.

Your host for the evening will be Sheryl McCollum, Founder and Director of CCIRI and author of Cold Case: Pathways to Justice. Sheryl is an Emmy-Award-winning Crime Scene Investigator (CSI) from CBS46’s CSI Atlanta, writer for CrimeOnLine, Forensic and Crime Scene Expert for Crime Stories with Nancy Grace, and a CSI for a metro Atlanta Police Department. Sheryl holds a master’s degree in Criminal Justice with an emphasis on Policing and has received the Metro Atlanta Crime Commission Award, Department of Justice Award, and The President’s Innovation Award, and was recently inducted into the Law Enforcement Hall of Fame.

At these two special evening events will be Kathy Kleiner. Headlights saved Kathy Kleiner and her roommate from the notorious serial killer in 1978. Ted Bundy murdered at least 30 women between 1974 and 1978, and Kathy Kleiner was just seconds from becoming a murder victim. Hear details of the attack at the Chi Omega House, her health battles, and other extraordinary life-changing events! Meet Kathy and take pictures with this hero who testified against Ted Bundy, sending him to the electric chair. Kathy’s amazing life of survival is outlined in her book, A Light in the Dark: Surviving More than Ted Bundy, which will be for sale at the museum.

The event will be held at the Plaza Arts Center in Eatonton. Tickets are $45 per person ($40 each for two or more tickets). Half of the proceeds go to CCIRI to help fund cold case investigations. Gourmet snacks will be served. Kathy will be signing copies of her book following her presentation. Contact Georgia Writers Museum (www.georgiawritersmuseum.org) to register for one of the events and to pre-order your copy of Kathy’s book.

