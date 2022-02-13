Habitat for humanity seeks applicants for homes in Monroe with a focus on veterans

Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity is building homes in Monroe this year and are looking for potential applicants who live or work in Walton County.

“We are conducting an information session and we are especially interested in reaching out to the veteran community,” said Rhonda Streat, Director of Homeowner Services at Gwinnett/Walton Habitat.

Streat said the session is scheduled for March 26 at the Boys and Girls Club in Monroe which is located at 405 Community Circle in Monroe, GA 30655. The meeting will take place between 10 a.m. and 12 noon. Registration is required and registration will close two days before on March 24. The organization is hoping for a good turnout.

Click or tap on the image below or at this link to register. For information email HOMEOWNERQUESTIONS@HABITATGWINNETT.ORG

Habitat for Humanity is an ecumenical Christian housing ministry dedicated to building affordable houses to sell to qualified families. Last summer, Gwinnett and Walton counties merged their Habitat for Humanity chapters to provide services to both communities.

Habitat for Humanity is an international organization that partners with people in a community to help them build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes in conjunction with volunteers and then pay an affordable mortgage. This is a partnership with a community, not a giveaway program. Homeowner families also invest hundreds of hours of their own labor in their home. This enables low-income families an opportunity to become first-time homeowners.

According to the Habitat for Humanity official website, in fiscal year 2017, 3.5 million people worldwide were able to obtain affordable housing and an additional 2.6 million people also are now able to improve their housing conditions through indirect services. The organization will now be offering that opportunity to a family in the local area.