Habitat for Humanity seeks potential homeowners for home to be built in Monroe

Habitat for Humanity, an ecumenical Christian housing ministry dedicated to building affordable houses to sell to qualified families, will be building a home in Monroe for a deserving family from the area. Building will start in September and the organization is currently looking for potential homeowners who may qualify to be that family.

In order to do this, there will be a meeting for anybody who is looking to be a first-time homeowner through the program from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, June 12, 2021 in the student auditorium at Grace Monroe Church, 315 N. Madison Avenue in Monroe. The opportunity is open to Walton County residents only and interested persons must register in order to attend. No walk-ins will be accepted.

To register email HOMEOWNERQUESTIONS@HABITATGWINNETT.ORG

Habitat for Humanity is an international organization that partners with people in a community to help them build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes in conjunction with volunteers and then pay an affordable mortgage. This is a partnership with a community, not a giveaway program. Homeowner families also invest hundreds of hours of their own labor in their home. This enables low-income families an opportunity to become first-time homeowners.

According to the Habitat for Humanity official website, in fiscal year 2017, 3.5 million people worldwide were able to obtain affordable housing and an additional 2.6 million people also are now able to improve their housing conditions through indirect services. The organization will now be offering that opportunity to a family in the local area.