Hailey Marie Hargis, of Loganville, makes Dean’s List at Augusta University

Augusta University announced that Hailey Marie Hargis, of Loganville, met the requirements to be placed on the Dean’s List for Fall 2021. The requirements for achieving Dean’s List status include the following:

Students must carry at least 12 hours in any semester with a grade point average of 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) or higher.

Students should not have received an unsatisfactory or failing grades for the semester that they are named to the Dean’s List.

Hailey is in her first year of Dental School and will be graduating in 2025 then taking the state board to become a Dentist. She was a Loganville High School graduate in 2016, Georgia Southern University graduate in 2020.