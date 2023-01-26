Hammett, of Loganville, named to University of Evansville Dean’s List for Fall 2022 Semester

EVANSVILLE, IN (01/17/2023)– Griffin Hammett of Loganville was named to the University of Evansville Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Hammett is studying Athletic Training at UE.

Students at UE are named to the Dean’s List every fall and spring semester. To merit the honor of being placed on the Dean’s List, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.