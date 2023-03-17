Happy St. Patrick’s Day from Downtown Monroe

Forget Covid, forget politics, and for a short time just pretend you’re Irish!. Remember what it was like to let your hair down, enjoy the music and wish everybody the Luck of the Irish?

That was what Silver Queen offered Thursday as they got a jump on St. Patrick’s Day with green margaritas and the music of the Wild Monrovers for the 2nd Annual Party on the Paddy. .

If you missed the Wild Monrovers Thursday, you may have to wait until next year. But don’t let that spoil your fun this year. Find a location celebrating St. Patrick’s Day Friday, don your best green outfit, grab a green beer, and “May your blessing outnumber the shamrocks that grow.”