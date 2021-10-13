Harbor Freight in Monroe, Ga. is hiring

Harbor Freight in Monroe is hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Harbor Freight Career website on Oct. 13, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Monroe, GA

Our Supervisors support the management team in order to maximize the output of the store through the optimization of talent, operational execution and delivery of a rewarding experience for customers and associates. Why You’ll Love It: Closed by 8 pm nightly Closed on Thanksgiving & Christmas Clear path to promotion Paid time off

Monroe, GA

Why You’ll Love It: Closed by 8pm nightly Closed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & Easter Clear path to promotion Paid time off Bonus opportunity Flexible schedules Associate discounts Stable employment with growing company Full-time opportunities What You’ll Do : Provide a great experience fo…

Monroe, GA

Our Associates (part-time) support the leadership team through operational execution and delivery of a rewarding customer experience. Why You’ll Love It: Closed by 8pm nightly Closed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & Easter Clear path to promotion Paid time off Bonus opportunity Flexible schedules Associate discounts