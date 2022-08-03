Hard Labor Creek Reservoir Management Board to consider use of paddle boards on the reservoir and other recreational items

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 2, 2022) – There will be a Joint Meeting of the Hard Labor Creek Reservoir Management Board and Walton County Water & Sewerage Authority at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at the Walton County Historic Courthouse in downtown Monroe (2nd Floor BOC Chambers).

The public is invited to attend. The full agenda follows.

Consider Adoption of Meeting Agenda RMB Review/Approval of March 3, 2022 Meeting Minutes WCWSA Review/Approval of March 3, 2022 Meeting Minutes Public Comment: (3 Minute Time Limit) Project Financing/Budget: Review Construction Budget for Q3 and Q4 of FY 2022 (January 2022 thru June 2022)

Discuss project financing and status of State Fiscal Recovery Fund Grant Application for design and construction of the initial Hard Labor Creek Water Treatment Facility. Apalachee River Intake: Review/discuss status of Presley FERC permit surrender process (Chip Ferguson)

Construction plans complete and ready for permitting, subject to FERC permit surrender and final land acquisition.

7. Recreation

Consider request by Walton County to mulch and establish walking and/or bike trails in the vicinity of the Boat Ramp and Restroom Facility. (Chairman Thompson)

Consider long term lease with Walton County Parks and Recreation for future operations and maintenance of the Boat Ramp, Restroom Facility, Trails and other amenities located on Authority property. (Chairman Thompson)

Consider public request regarding the permitted use of Paddle Boards on the reservoir.

Other Discussion Items: Executive Session: None Adjourn – Next Regular RMB/WCWSA Meeting Date: Called Meeting as Required