Hard Labor Creek Reservoir Management Board vote to hire lobbyist to seek federal funding for water treatment plant

Lee Becker of Oconee County Observations reported on Wednesday’s meeting in Monroe of the Hard Labor Creek Reservoir Management Board. He noted that, over the objections of two of the Oconee County Representatives, the Board voted to pay for a lobbyist to assist in applying for federal funds to assist in building the water treatment plant and distribution system.

Walton County Board of Commissions Chairman David Thompson told members that about $255 million is going to be spent on water projects and he would be asking for the $146 million in federal funding towards it.

In other business, the Board agreed to look into allowing reservoir decks to be built around the reservoir, a request that had been made by some Walton County waterfront property owners.

Read full coverage of the meeting on Oconee County Observations