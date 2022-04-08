Harmony Baptist Easter Egg-Travaganza to drop 6,000 + Easter eggs from helicopter April 16

Drop will be followed by lunch and a car show

Harmony Baptist Church is inviting the community to join in the Easter Egg-Travaganza on Saturday, April 16, 2022. The event promises a great day of family fun for all ages!

“Children will hear the Easter story, hunt eggs, enjoy inflatables and fun, followed by a free lunch for all. Then, join us in the parking lot to see some great looking cars from in and around our community. Mark your calendars and invite your friends!*Registration begins at 11:00am,” Harmony Baptist Church shared in its event calendar.

*Egg Drop @ 11:30am

*Lunch @ 12:00pm

*Car Show 12:30pm – 2:30pm

Harmony Baptist Church is located at 1310 Harmony Church Rd, Monroe.