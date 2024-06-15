Head-on crash with injuries Friday night on Bay Creek Church Road in Walton County

Three injuries reported

WALTON COUNTY, GA (June 15, 2024) – Walton County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday night that motorists should expect major delays on Bay Creek Church Road near Shiloh Road due to a head-on crash with injuries.

Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League said that WCFR responded at 8:39 p.m. to the two-vehicle head-on crash.

“Three injuries were reported, all were considered to be non-life threatening,” League said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

