From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, the community is invited to attend a health fair at the Retreat at Loganville. Local residents are invited to drop by and meet with health and medical providers from the local community.

The Retreat at Loganville is located at 580 Tommy Lee Fuller Road in Loganville. Call 470-567-7729 for more information.

