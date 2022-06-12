Heat Advisory issued for local area for Monday and Tuesday afternoons and evenings

Update

The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for Monday, June 13 and Tuesday, June 14 for the local area. The heat advisory runs from noon until 9 p.m. on Monday and from noon until 8 p.m. on Tuesday

For the first time this year, widespread heat index values between 100 and 105 degree are expected across the forecast area. Please take caution to protect yourself and others from the impacts of the upcoming heat wave. If spending time outdoors, try to limit strenuous activities and wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing. If working outdoors is necessary, stay hydrated, and take breaks in the shade as often as possible. Look before you lock, to avoid leaving pets or children in unattended vehicles. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. National Weather Service

The heat advisory for Tuesday is predicting even higher heat indices.

WHAT…Heat index values of 105 to 110 expected. WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia. WHEN…From noon to 8 PM EDT Tuesday. IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Afternoon thunderstorms could temper the heat in some areas during the day tomorrow and could provide some temporary relief from the heat. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. National Weather Service

Heat indices expected to be in the 100s for this last week of spring

We still have a seven days of spring left, but it is not going to feel like it this week. Weather predictions indicate that temperatures will get up into the high 90s, with heat indices in the 100s. It is likely to feel more like mid-summer before the first day of summer actually arrives on June 21.

According to Weather.com, the temperature is expected to reach 96 degrees on Monday and 97 Tuesday and Wednesday. It is expected to cool off, slightly, with a storm on Thursday to finish up at 93 degrees on Friday.

And Ryan Beasley with Fox 5 Atlanta is reporting that the actual temperature is not going to be the worst of it. We can expect a heat index of 106 degrees by Tuesday.

Stay hydrated and keep a look out for extreme heat weather warnings. It looks like it 2022 could bring a long, hot summer!