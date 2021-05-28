Heidi Vanderboom, of Loganville, named to Southeast’s Spring 2021 Dean’s List

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (05/27/2021)– Heidi Vanderboom of Loganville, GA, has been named to the Southeast Missouri State University Dean’s List for academic achievement during the spring 2021 semester.

Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.

View the complete spring 2021 Dean’s List.

Additionally, students who earned a 4.0-grade point average, and meet all the requirements listed above, also earned a spot on the President’s List.