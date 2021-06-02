Heidi Vanderboom, of Loganville, named to Southeast’s Spring 2021 President’s List

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (06/01/2021)– Southeast Missouri State University has named Heidi Vanderboom of Loganville, GA, to its President’s List for undergraduate academic achievement during the spring 2021 semester.

Students named to the President’s List earned a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below an A and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.

View the complete spring 2021 President’s List.

Additionally, students on the President’s List have also earned a spot on the Dean’s List which includes students who earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.