Help for a Happy and Healthy Holiday ‘Eating’ Season

Dawn and Eddie Young at Shirley Smith’s ‘Christmas’ House in Walton County. Photo credit: Darrell Everidge

Dawn and Eddie Young of SMB Health and Wellness are a Monroe couple with a mission to change the way people look at food and exercise. Dawn is a Master Certified health coach and fitness instructor and Eddie is an ACE Certified personal trainer. But they were not always so involved with health and fitness and they have an interesting story on how it got to be so much a part of their life. What they are most passionate about now is helping others reach a stage where they too are in control of their health and relationship with food and exercise. Once very overweight herself, Dawn says it is what she gained along with the weight loss that is key.

“I lost a tremendous amount of weight, but it’s what I gained that is most important and that was freedom….freedom to live my best life with good health,” she says. “Most people don’t think about their good health…until they no longer have it! Good health is not just the absence of disease, but a blending of complete wellness in three key areas: Spiritual, Mental, and Physical Health – spiritual health is always at the top of the list!”

The couple offers Heath Coaching Services that include Inflammation education, individual wellness plans, online group challenges, corporate wellness, group seminars and family health coaching. They also offer personal training services that include individual training for all fitness levels, strength training and toning, weight and resistance training, core and functional training, cardio fitness and sports conditioning. And over the holiday season, they offer a slightly modified online version to help get you through the eating season without suffering with too much guilt or too much of that dreaded weight gain.

Click or tap on this link to hear more about this years healthy holiday special by SMB Health and Wellness and to sign up.

Dawn and Eddie Young share some of their Healthy Holiday Tips, and a recipe for a holiday cocktail, in a story in the latest issue of Walton Living magazine beginning on page 42. Click or tap on this link to read the full story in the magazine.

Below is another one of the recipes that they share in their program to help get you through the holiday eating season.

Healthy Turkey Spinach Meatballs

This recipe makes 30 meatballs.

Ingredients

2 tbsp. extra virgin coconut oil + extra to drizzle on baked meatballs optional

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

18 oz frozen spinach

1/3 cup chicken broth

2 tbsp. tomato paste

1 ground turkey

1/4 cup fresh herbs – I mixed basil and parsley

1/2 cup Gluten Free Oat Flour

1 egg

For the garlic and herbs feta sauce

4 oz feta cheese, mashed with a fork into a paste

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

2 garlic gloves, crushed

3 tbsp fresh dill, finely chopped

1 tbsp. lime juice

Salt, pepper

Preparation

Preheat oven to 400. Prepare a large baking tray covered with parchment paper. You can spray a bit of oil to make sure the meatball doesn’t stick to the paper when baking.

In a frying pan on medium heat warm coconut oil. Add the chopped onion, garlic and cook until fragrant about 3-4 minutes.

Add the frozen spinach to the pan, chicken broth and tomato paste. Cover, reduce to low/medium heat and cook until the spinach defrosts. You can give a good stir every 2-3 minutes to check the process and loosen the frozen spinach.

Remove the lid, stir well to combine the ingredients together. Cook until most of the liquid has evaporated. It took about 5-10 minutes. Let cool down in a separate bowl until it reaches room temperature.

In another large mixing bowl, add the ground turkey, chopped fresh herbs, spinach mixture, oat flour and egg.

Combine until it forms a meat ‘batter’. I used my hands to squeeze well all ingredients together. If too wet – if your spinach released water, it makes it difficult to shape meatballs – add a bit more oat flour 1 tbsp. at a time until it reaches a consistency that you can easily shape into meatballs.

Using your hands, shape meatballs that are about the size of a golf ball. Place each ball on the prepared baking tray leaving half thumb space between each meatball.

If you have got too many meatballs. Place the unbaked meatballs into a single layer on an airtight plastic box, make sure they don’t overlap. Freeze. Simply bake them frozen the day you want to eat them. It will need 10 extra minutes to bake as it is frozen.

Bake the meatballs until they are cooked through about 20-30 minutes. Meanwhile prepare the garlic & herbs feta sauce.

On a chopping board mash the feta cheese into a paste.

Combine into a bowl with Greek yogurt, crushed garlic, herbs, lime. Adjust salt and pepper. Refrigerate until the meatballs are ready to serve.

Remove the meatballs from the oven and serve.