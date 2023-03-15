Hendrickson highlights Gwinnett’s 2022 accomplishments in State of the County address

In her third State of the County address, Gwinnett County Commission Chair­woman Nicole Hendrickson remarked on how the County ensures today’s decisions will build tomor­row’s solutions by being thoughtful, purposeful, and deliberate. Hendrickson cited Gwinnett’s ability to maintain its Triple AAA/Aaa bond rating, the establishment of the Housing and Community Develop­ment Division, and the opening of The Water Tower to better serve the community.

Visit GwinnettCounty.com/SOTC to watch the ad­dress and learn more about the 2022 accomplish­ments and 2023 vision.