Hendrickson highlights Gwinnett’s 2022 accomplishments in State of the County address

In her third State of the County address, Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson remarked on how the County ensures today’s decisions will build tomorrow’s solutions by being thoughtful, purposeful, and deliberate. Hendrickson cited Gwinnett’s ability to maintain its Triple AAA/Aaa bond rating, the establishment of the Housing and Community Development Division, and the opening of The Water Tower to better serve the community.
Visit GwinnettCounty.com/SOTC to watch the address and learn more about the 2022 accomplishments and 2023 vision.
