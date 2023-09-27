Henson seeks District 7 seat on  Monroe council

Contributed Photo

Vivian Henson is making her first run for elected office but the candidate for a seat on the Monroe City Council has definite plans for her city.

Henson and her family are long-time residents of Monroe.

“I decided to run this year with the effort to continue the process of ‘Moving Monroe Forward,’” she said of her decision to run for the open District 7 seat.

In terms of issues facing Monroe, Henson looks to community safety and reliable and consistent resources for those that are on a fixed income and affordable housing.

Henson is seeking to fill the vacant District 7 seat after incumbent long-time council member Nathan Little decided to retire.

She will face Greg Thompson, a former mayor and council member, this November in the race.

“I would like the voters to know that their ‘rights are their rights’ and my purpose is for every citizen to know that I will stand for what is best for them with no hidden personal agenda,” Henson said. “I will be their voice for District 7 in the City of Monroe.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

