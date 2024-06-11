Herndon earns appointment to USMA

She is pictured above (left to right) with her brother, Jacob Herndon, mother, Megan Herndon, Rep. Collins and father, Shannon Herndon. Contributed photo

During a signing ceremony in his Monroe office on Friday, May 31, Representative Mike Collins (GA-10) congratulated Autumn Herndon for earning an appointment to the United States Military Academy (USMA) in West Point, New York.

Autumn is a recent graduate of the United States Military Academy Preparatory School (USMAPS) and an alumna of Loganville High School and Georgia Military College.

USMAPS, also referred to as West Point Prep, provided Autumn with the academic, leadership and physical skills to prepare her for success at West Point.

