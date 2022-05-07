Hice announces 2022 Congressional Art Competition Winner

George Walton Academy takes 2nd place

WASHINGTON, DC – US Congressman Jody Hice has announced the 2022 Congressional Art Competition winners. This year, 40 pieces of artwork from students throughout the 10th District of Georgia were submitted to the competition.

This year’s winner is Sarah Ledbetter, a senior at Mountain View High School, for her Prisma-colored pencil work titled “Scream.”

“Each year, I am excited to see what the wonderful students of the 10th district submit to the Congressional Art Competition,” Hice said in the press release. “Every piece of artwork that is submitted demonstrates the creativity, talent, and personality of each high school artist. Every student deserves full recognition for their time, dedication, and artistic abilities. I want to extend my sincerest congratulations to this year’s winners, Sarah Ledbetter (1st Place), Emmie Mitchell (2nd Place), and Madison Dawson (3rd Place). I would also like to thank our judges for their participation in the 2022 competition. They definitely had the difficult job deciding between so many exceptional submissions! And as always, thank you to our teachers who encourage and equip our local students to express themselves through art.”

– Click here to watch the official announcement video –

1st Place Winner: Sarah Ledbetter from Mountain View High School, Gwinnett County



“Scream”



2nd Place Winner: Emmie Mitchell from George Walton Academy High School, Walton County



“Julia”





3rd Place Winner: Madison Dawson from Thomson High School, McDuffie County



“Jimi Hendrix”

