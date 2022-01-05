Hice announces 2022 Military Service Academy nominations

Greensboro, GA – Today, Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10) announced the names of 27 students from the 10th Congressional District whom he nominated for appointment to United States Service Academies. These include Gabrielle Brown of Loganville High School, Malachi Ham, of Loganville and Aidan Rainey of Georgia Walton Academy, Monroe.

Each year, Hice is privileged to nominate eligible candidates to the United States Military (USMA), Naval (USNA), Merchant Marine (USMMA), and Air Force (USAFA) academies. These prestigious institutions prepare young Americans to become commissioned officers in the United States Armed Forces.

“Congratulations to these t27 outstanding young Georgians who will compete for appointments to our nation’s service academies,” Hice said in a press release. “Each one has demonstrated excellence in character, scholarship, leadership, and physical fitness, and I proudly applaud their desire to serve as the next generation of military leaders. Furthermore, I’m thrilled to congratulate Lael Ayala, Brendan Brannock, and Bryson Rylander, the first of my nominees this year to receive Academy appointments, and I look forward to the announcement of many more over the coming months.”

Based upon the recommendation of an independent academy advisory board, Congressman Hice nominated the following candidates to one or more of America’s Service Academies:

Lael Ayala, of Dacula (Mill Creek High School), to USMA, USAFA – received an offer of appointment to the U.S. Military Academy

Maria Bautista-Santiago, of Jackson (Georgia Military College), to USMA, USNA

Damian Brambhatt, of Athens (Prince Avenue Christian School), to USAFA

Brendan Brannock, of Dacula (Mill Creek High School), to USMA – received an offer of appointment to the U.S. Military Academy

Gabrielle Brown, of Loganville (Loganville High School), to USNA, USAFA

Josephine Buckland, of Winder (Dacula Classical Academy), to USAFA

Benjamin Cook, of Dacula (Mill Creek High School), to USNA, USAFA

Charles DiGiacomo, of Peachtree Corners (Blessed Trinity Catholic High School), to USMMA

Robyne Eremus, of Harlem (Harlem High School), to USAFA

Jose Gonzalez, of Athens (Cedar Shoals High School), to USMA

Malachi Ham, of Loganville (Randolph Macon Academy, Front Royal VA), to USAFA

Kyle Hennelly, of Dacula (Mountain View High School), to USMMA

Andrew Hillerson, of McDonough (Ola High School), to USMA, USNA

Connor LaChappelle, of Covington (Georgia State University-Perimeter), to USAFA

McDonald McCommons, of Greensboro (Lake Oconee Academy), to USNA

Leah Merchant, of Evans (Daegu Middle High School, DODEA Korea), to USNA

Rebecca Nicholson, of Winder (Winder-Barrow High School), to USMA

Isabella Parsons, of Madison (Scholars Guild Academy), to USAFA

Aidan Rainey, of Monroe (George Walton Academy), to USNA

Bryson Rylander, of Dacula (Archer High School), to USMA, USNA – received offers of appointment to both the U.S. Military Academy & U.S. Naval Academy

Kathryn Scales, of Braselton (Mill Creek High School), to USMA

Jacob Schultz, of Evans (University of California, Los Angeles), to USMA

Suhayla Shabazz, of McDonough (Union Grove High School), to USNA

Micah Steudle, of Appling (Community Christian Academy), to USNA

Evan Thompson, of Cumming (St. Michael the Archangel High School, Fredericksburg VA), to USMMA

Zachary VanHessen, of Athens (US Military Academy Prep School), to USMA

Mason Worsham, McDonough (Ola High School) to USAFA

While securing a nomination is a required step in the application process, the academies decide who will receive appointments of admission. Once an offer is made, the students either accept or decline the offer of appointment. Selection to U.S. Service Academies is among the most competitive and rigorous in the country. Those selected will enter the academies in June 2022.