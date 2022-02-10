Hice announces 3-day ‘Election Integrity Fly Around Tour’ Feb. 22 – 24

U.S. Rep. Jody Hice( R-Ga.10)

Contributed.photo

A year ago, US Congressman Jody Hice of Georgia’s 10th District announced he would challenge incumbent Republican Brad Raffensperger for Secretary of State in the upcoming Georgia Primary Elections. Qalifying for the elections takes place from March 7 – 11, 2022.

Hice has announced that his campaign will embark on an Election Integrity Fly Around Tour. This tour will take place Feb. 22 – 24 and Hice will fly into small regional airports for the campaign stops.

“It’s no secret that the 2020 election created serious doubt in the minds of many Georgia voters. As a campaign team, we want to hear your concerns about preserving free and fair elections in our state,” Hice said in a press release.

Over the course of the three-day tour, Hice said he will be visiting every region in Georgia to share his plans to secure elections, pursue voter fraud and restore confidence that “each vote is counted and counted accurately.”

The following are the times, dates and locations where he will be appearing. The events are free and the public is invited to attend.

TUESDAY – FEBRUARY 22, 2022

9:00 AM Athens (Clarke County)– Athens-Ben Epps Airport (AHN): Conference Room

12:00 PM Peachtree City (Fayette County) – Hilton Peachtree City Atlanta Hotel & Conference Center: Brooks Conference Room

3:00 PM Dallas (Paulding County) – Paulding NW Atlanta Airport (PUJ): Conference Room

6:00 PM Dalton (Whitfield County) – Dalton Municipal Airport (DNN): Ramp

WEDNESDAY – FEBRUARY 23, 2022

9:00 AM Columbus (Muscogee County) – Columbus Airport (CSG): FBO Lobby

12:00 PM Albany (Dougherty County) – Southwest Georgia Regional Airport: Lobby

3:00 PM Valdosta (Lowndes County) – Valdosta Regional Airport (VLD): FBO Lobby

6:00 PM Macon (Bibb County) – Middle Georgia Regional Airport (MCN): Conference Room

THURSDAY – FEBRUARY 24, 2022

9:00 AM Augusta (Richmond County) – Daniel Field Airport (DNL): Front Porch

12:00 PM Savannah (Chatham County) – Sheltair Aviation Services (FBO): Lobby

3:00 PM Brunswick (Glynn County) – Brunswick Golden Isle Airport (BQK): Outside FBO

6:00 PM Lawrenceville (Gwinnett County) – The Flying Machine Restaurant (at LZU)