Hice announces appointment of Gwinnett student to USMA at West Point

Monroe, GA – Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10) announced that Hunter Dunnington, a graduating senior at Mill Creek High School, has earned an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point. Hice held a signing ceremony for Hunter Monday at his Monroe District Office to celebrate Hunter’s achievement.

Congressman Jody Hice congratulations Hunter Dunnington on his appointment to the USMA at West Point. Contributed photo

Each year, Hice gets to nominate eligible students for consideration for appointment to the United States Air Force, Naval, Military, and Merchant Marine academies. An academy appointment entitles a student to the equivalent of a full undergraduate scholarship, including room and board, medical and dental care, and a monthly pay allowance. Upon graduation from the academy, the student becomes a commissioned officer in the United States Armed Forces. Dunnington, son of Stephanie and Edward Dunnington, has earned this honor. He will enter the academy in June 2021 and upon graduation will become a commissioned officer in the United States Armed Forces.

Hunter Dennington is pictured in the above photographs with Congressman Hice and shown with his siblings and friends. Contributed photo