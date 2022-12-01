Hice announces Service Academy nominations for the Class of 2027

Monroe, GA – Today, Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10) announced the nomination of 22 Georgia students for admission to United States service academies. Each year, he is privileged to nominate eligible candidates to the United States Military (USMA), Naval (USNA), Merchant Marine (USMMA), and Air Force (USAFA) academies. These prestigious institutions prepare young Americans to become commissioned officers in the United States Armed Forces.

“Congratulations to these 22 outstanding young Georgians who will compete for appointment to our nation’s service academies,” said Congressman Hice. “Each one has demonstrated excellence in character, scholarship, leadership, and physical fitness, and I proudly applaud their desire to serve as the next generation of military and maritime leaders. Best wishes to each nominee as they move forward in the appointment process.”

Based upon the recommendation of an independent academy advisory board, Congressman Hice nominated the following candidates to one or more of America’s Service Academies:

Mark Abell, of Evans (Greenbrier High School), to USMA

Damian Brambhatt, of Statham (University of Georgia), to USMA

Josephine Buckland, of Winder (Georgia Military College), to USNA, USAFA and USMMA

R. Brady Burruss, Jr., of Watkinsville (North Oconee High School), to USNA and USAFA

Benjamin Cook, of Dacula (University of Georgia), to USMA, USNA and USAFA

Lauren Davis, of Covington (Eastside High School), to USMA, USNA and USAFA

Rebekah Dirrim, of Athens (University of Georgia), to USAFA

Katelyn Flanders, of Jackson (Jackson High School), to USMA

Jose Gonzalez, Jr., of Athens (US Military Academy Prep School), to USMA

Ethan Hankinson, of Greensboro (Lake Oconee Academy), to USNA

Hannah Heinen, of Greensboro (Lake Oconee Academy), to USMA

Autumn Herndon, of Loganville (Georgia Military College), to USMA

William Johnson, of Bogart (North Oconee High School), to USMA, USNA and USAFA

Max Joyce, of McDonough (Union Grove High School), to USNA

Garrett Kennedy, of Bishop (Athens Academy), to USAFA

Rebecca Nicholson, of Winder (Georgia Military College), to USMA and USAFA

Aidan Rainey, of Monroe (Georgia Military College), to USMMA

Owen Sayeski, of Athens (Oconee County High School), to USNA

Robert Skaggs, of Bogart (Prince Avenue Christian School), to USNA and USAFA

Rhys Small, of McDonough (Ola High School), to USMA, USNA and USAFA

Lexie Spencer, of Statham (North Oconee High School), to USMA, USNA and USAFA

ClaraJane Williams, of Madison (Athens Academy), to USNA

While securing a nomination is a required step in the application process, the academies decide who will receive appointments of admission. Selection to U.S. service academies is among the most competitive and rigorous in the country. Those selected for the Class of 2027 will enter their respective academies in June 2023.