Hice calls for entries to the 2022 Congressional Art Competition

Students from Georgia’s 10th District in grades ninth through 12th invited to enter

Monroe, GA – Today, Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10) invited high school students throughout the 10th District to participate in the 2022 Congressional Art Competition. Students in grades nine through 12 may submit two-dimensional entries, such as paintings, drawings, photos, computer-generated art, collages, and prints, to his office for consideration. The first-place entry will represent Georgia’s 10th District for one year in the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

“Each year, I’m proud to join my colleagues from across the nation in presenting the Congressional Art Competition,” Hice said. “I’m always amazed by the enthusiasm and talent of our students, and I appreciate the opportunity to showcase their artwork to the community and feature one special piece to represent our district in our nation’s capital.”

To access the student release form and competition guidelines, visit Congressman Hice’s website. All entries must be original in concept and design and submitted to one of the Congressman’s three district offices by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13th. For questions regarding contest details, contact Mark Elliott at (706) 840-3927 orMark.Elliott@mail.house.gov.

With highly restrictive pandemic-regulations still in effect at the U.S. Capitol, the Congressional Institute was unable to host the traditional in-person reception for the first-place winners of last year’s competition. Instead, they provided the student-winners with two copies of a full-color book that exhibits each first-place artwork, and they posted a video honoring the winners. You can view last year’s winning artwork, Cadence Dalton’s watercolor painting, entitled “Brushes and Paint,” in the video here.