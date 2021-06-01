Hice congratulates local students headed to U.S. Service Academies

Appointees hail from Loganville and McDonough

Monroe, GA – On Friday, May 28, 2021, Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10) congratulated two students for earning appointments to America’s Service Academies. During a joint signing ceremony in front of the Walton County Historic Courthouse, Kathryn Kadima, a 2020 graduate of Union Grove High School, accepted an offer of appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA) in Annapolis, Maryland.

Kathryn Kadima (center) with her sisters, her grandmother, and Congressman Jody Hice. Contributed photo

Additionally, Trevon Williams, a 2020 graduate of Loganville High School, accepted an appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) in Colorado Spring, Colorado. Both students received Congressman Hice’s nomination and spent the past year at their respective academy’s preparatory schools. They will enter the Class of 2025, and upon graduation, will become commissioned officers in the United States Armed Forces.

Trevon Williams with his father, Audley Spence, and Congressman Jody Hice. Contributed photo