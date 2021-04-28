Hice congratulates Walnut Grove High School graduate headed to U.S. Service Academies

Monroe, GA – On Friday, April 23, 2021, Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10) congratulated three students from Georgia Military College (GMC) for earning appointments to America’s Service Academies. During joint signing ceremonies in the Legislative Chambers of the Old Capitol Building, GMC Junior Corps (JC) Cadets Jack Calhoun and Heath McDonald accepted appointments to the U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) in Colorado Spring, Colorado. Calhoun, of Monroe, is a 2020 graduate of Walnut Grove High School, and McDonald, of Bogart, is a 2020 graduate of North Oconee High School. Both are recipients of the Falcon Foundation Scholarship, which provides scholarships to College or Preparatory Schools for motivated young people seeking admission to USAFA.GMC Prep Cadet Ethan Tolentino, of Milledgeville, accepted an offer of appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA) in Annapolis, Maryland.

Caption: Jack Calhoun with Congressman Jody Hice

Caption: Heath McDonald with Congressman Jody Hice

Caption: Ethan Tolentino with Congressman Jody Hice

The young men will enter their respective academies in June 2021 and upon graduation will become commissioned officers in the United States Armed Forces.