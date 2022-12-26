Hice looks ahead to life after elected office

After four terms in U.S. Congress, Hice looks to continue making a difference as a non-politician

Contributed.photo

Jody Hice is leaving the U.S. House of Representatives at the end of the month but promises he’s not leaving the fight behind for a future informed by conservative values.

“It’s bittersweet,” Hice said as he bids farewell to the House after four terms as Georgia’s congressman for the 10th District. “It’s been the honor of a lifetime to represent Walton County and the 10th District in Washington for the past eight years. I ran on term limits and I believe in them.”

Jody Hice (above) was a controversional U.S. Congress-

man throughout his four terms in office. He was part of

the faction which questioned the results of the 2020

presidential election in Georgia and across the country.

He launched a primary bid against Republican Secretary

of State incumbent Brad Raffensperger but despite his

campaign showing promise early, quickly fizzeled as

critics, even in his own party, said his only issue was a so-

called stolen election. Raffensperger said the 2020 pres-

idential election in Georgia was not rigged or stolen and

won his primary without a runoff against Hice and two

other challengers.

Hice said it was too soon to formally announce his future plans on leaving office but insisted it would keep him on the front lines of the conservative struggle.

“I will say active and involved in fighting for our conservative values,” Hice said. “I’m going to stay in the battle in a different capacity.”

Hice is leaving office after choosing not to run again for the District 10 seat in the House, which will soon be occupied by Mike Collins, but instead mounting an unsuccessful bid for the Georgia Secretary of State seat. Hice lost to incumbent Brad Ratzenburger in the primary and now finishes his last term in the Houses with pride as he reflects on his battle for a variety of issues.

One of those in particular was close to the heart of the former pastor.

“Religious liberty has been a major issue for me,” Hice said. “We had a few big battles that brought national attention to the fight against the IRS.”

Hice in particular has been a major advocate for repealing the Johnson Amendment, which restricts churches, among other non-profit organizations, from making political endorsements to preserve their tax-free status. Hice was proud to say he voted twice to repeal the Johnson Amendment in House votes, though neither attempt was able to pass the Senate to become law. “I continue to hope we can see this happen at last someday,” Hice said.

Among recent accomplishments, Hice said he was very proud to finally see the Kettle Creek battlefield site made a national park, a fight multiple congressmen have taken up over the years and finally happened just this year.

“We’re extremely honored to get this across the finish line,” he said.

Hice said he was also thrilled to see the Supreme Court finally rule against the idea that abortion is protected by the Constitution, fulfilling the dreams of pro-life activists like himself after decades of struggle.

“Seeing Roe v. Wade overturned was a huge accomplishment,” he said.

Still, Hice points to a multitude of issues that must still be addressed, including the border crisis, energy needs, economic relief and much more.

“There are so many issues,” Hice said. “But we have a House of people left behind to continue the battle.”

And Hice hopes to contribute too in a new role, but for now he reflects on how grateful he is to everyone who supported him over the past eight years and helped him work to make America a better place.

“I’m deeply grateful to Walton County and all the people throughout the 10th District,” Hice said. “We wish to express a hearty thank you and incredible gratitude. We’re forever grateful.”