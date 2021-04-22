Hice to celebrate Student Art with Downtown Artwork Scavenger Hunt Saturday

Monroe, GA – Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10), in partnership with Monroe Downtown and the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts, will host the 2021 Congressional Art Competition student celebration on Saturday, April 24th. The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. and feature an artwork scavenger hunt at the Monroe Art Guild, located at 205 South Broad Street. At approximately 11:30 am., Congressman Hice will hold a ceremony to announce this year’s contest winner. The first-place winner will receive a trip to Washington, D.C., and the honor of having his or her artwork displayed in the United States Capitol.

Related