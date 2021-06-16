High Tech Commercial Cleaning expands operations to Gwinnett County

(GWINNETT-METRO ATLANTA) June 16, 2021– High Tech Commercial Cleaning of Greater Atlanta joined the Georgia Department of Economic Development and Partnership Gwinnett to announce its new location in Gwinnett County, metro Atlanta, Georgia.

High Tech Commercial Cleaning has been in business for over 20 years and provides commercial cleaning services to all types of businesses. Through its health focused cleaning processes, High Tech Commercial Cleaning directly assists in protecting visitors and employees of the facilities they clean.

“For over 20 years, we have retained 98% of our contract customers annually in the State of Florida and are considered the market leader in Jacksonville. Our awards and reviews speak for themselves. We are extremely excited to offer this same proven cleaning franchise model to the entrepreneurs of Gwinnett County and the Atlanta metropolitan area,” Managing Partner at High Tech Commercial Cleaning, Tony Vogel, said in a press release. “Through this growth and our Health Focused Cleaning processes, we will not only elevate the level of cleanliness in our service area but help protect the health of people that utilize these facilities.”

“It’s a pleasure to welcome High Tech Commercial Cleaning to their new regional office hub in Georgia,” Georgia Department of Economic Development Deputy Commissioner of Global Commerce, Scott McMurray said in the press release. “Metro Atlanta is home to a thriving and welcoming business community, and I’m confident the High Tech Commercial Cleaning team will find great partnerships and success here in the state.”

High Tech Commercial Cleaning will offer contract commercial cleaning sales, customer support, franchisee sales, franchisee support and franchisee training out of the new office located at the Gwinnett Commerce Center, 3700 Crestwood Parkway Northwest, #1070, Duluth, Georgia 30096.

“We are excited to have High Tech Commercial Cleaning locate their new veteran-led location to Gwinnett County,” said Gwinnett Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson. “This exciting announcement is a testament to our community’s growth and diversity of business located here.”

“Having High Tech Commercial Cleaning expand operations to Gwinnett County is a great opportunity for the surrounding businesses,” Executive Director at Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District, Joe Allen, said. “We believe High Tech Commercial Cleaning will find the support and resources they need from the Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District.”

Randall Toussaint, Director of Economic Development, represented Partnership Gwinnett in conjunction with the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Colliers, Georgia Power, and Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce on the project expansion.

“Congratulations to High Tech Commercial Cleaning on their selection of Duluth in Gwinnett County for their new office,” said Chief Economic Development Officer of the Metro Atlanta Chamber, David Hartnett. “In Gwinnett County, High Tech Commercial Cleaning will find a strong network of businesses working together through the Gwinnett Chamber to help the community to continue to thrive as well as an excellent quality of life.”

“We are eager to see the impact that High Tech Commercial Cleaning has on the local economy,” said Toussaint, “not just the direct impact on Gwinnett County, but also the indirect and induced impact their company will have in the county.”

To learn more about High Tech Commercial Cleaning, visit www.htccleaning.com or contact them via email at contactus@htccleaning.com.

For more information, or to learn how to get involved in local economic development efforts, please visitwww.partnershipgwinnett.com.

About High Tech Commercial Cleaning

High Tech Commercial Cleaning has been in business for over 20 years, providing first-class janitorial services to businesses throughout the State of Florida. Their new location in Duluth, GA is a locally owned and operated veteran owned business and their corporate headquarters is located in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Partnership Gwinnett

Partnership Gwinnett is a public-private initiative dedicated to bringing new jobs and capital investment to Gwinnett County, Georgia. Since 2006, Partnership Gwinnett has worked with its local partners to attract and retain jobs, cultivate capital investment, support educational institutions, foster workforce development, and contribute to the exceptional quality of life found in Gwinnett. Fueled by the support of over one hundred companies, municipalities, Gwinnett County, K-12 and higher education systems, the mission of Partnership Gwinnett is to strengthen the community’s diverse economy to compete in the global marketplace and position Gwinnett as the premiere place to live, work and play.