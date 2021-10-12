Highway 81 S to Newton County line to be dedicated to two fallen heroes

This afternoon, there will be a dedication of Georgia Highway 81 from US 78 in Loganville S to the Newton County Line in memory of two of the city’s fallen heroes who died as a result of active duty.

The stretch of highway had already been named in honor of Loganville High School graduate Sgt. Michael Stokely who was the first Walton County soldier to die in the Iraq conflict. MSG Mark Allen’s name will be added to the highway. He died in 2019 as a result of complications of an injury sustained while serving in Afghanistan in 2009. Both men are buried side by side in the cemetery at Corinth Christian Church.

There will be a ceremony at 4 p.m. at the American Legion Post 233 at 4 p.m. today, Oct. 12, 2021. The post is located at 4635 Atlanta Highway, (US 78) Loganville. This will be followed by a procession down the newly dedicated roadway to Corinth Christian Church for a meal.