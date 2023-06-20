Hilarious story of revenge on a bad boss runs July 14-30 at On Stage theater

Left to right: Laura Griffin (Judy), Keisha Jones (Violet), Allison Carter (Doralee). At keyboard: Bekah Wesley, music director and playing Roz Keith. Photo credit: Sara Camp

MONROE, Ga. – On Stage, Monroe’s community theater, presents Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5 The Musical,” based on the hit 1980 movie about three women who exact hilarious and delicious revenge on their tyrannical boss, in nine shows July 14-30.

“This delightful, outrageous, and thought-provoking musical comedy about friendship and revenge is set in the ‘Rolodex era’ of the late 1970s,” said On Stage Artistic Direct Marc Hammes, who directs the production. “When Violet, Judy, and Doralee reach the boiling point, they concoct a plan to get even with their sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical boss.

“A girl can scheme, can’t she?” Hammes said.

The play will be staged at 8 p.m. on July 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, and 29; with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. on July 23 and 30. Sign Language Saturday is July 15. “Sign Language Saturday is July 15 for our deaf and hard-of-hearing patrons,” Hammes said. A half-price show, “Ten Dollar Tuesday” is 7:30 p.m. on July 25. All other tickets are $20. General tickets go on sale June 30 at Carmichael’s Drugs (cash and check only) and online at www.onstagewalton.org (credit card only). On-Stage member tickets are available June 23. Facemasks are optional, subject to change by CDC recommendations. The 15-member cast features Keisha Jones as Violet, Allison Carter as Doralee, and Laura Griffin as Judy. “This really is a fun show, and I love working with this incredible cast and crew,” said Laura Griffin. “Since I lived through the '80's, I find it disturbing to remember what it was like to live in a culture where sexism and sexual harassment were not only more commonplace, but socially acceptable. What I appreciate about the show is that through the humor and the light-hearted banter, there's still a pertinent reminder of the ways things were and how they have changed and continue to change.” Allison Carter, a 2022 George Walton Academy graduate now studying music therapy at Baldwin Wallace University’s Conservatory of Music, plays Doralee. “This is my first official production with On Stage and I have loved every second of it! It’s been so fun to portray a character made famous by the iconic Dolly Parton,” she said. “I can’t wait for everyone to see the show that we’ve been working so hard on!” Keisha Jones, who plays Violet, said, “I am so excited to be a part of On Stage Walton's production of 9-5 The Musical. I am even more excited for the opportunity to play the iconic role of Violet. The entire cast is phenomenal, and ready to knock your socks off!”

On Stage Playhouse is located at 215 High School Avenue in Monroe. Free parking is available.

ABOUT ON STAGE: On Stage seeks to promote community theater with its honored traditions. Our goal is to introduce, entertain, inspire and engage audiences with live performances. We strive to educate this and future generations in the arts and crafts of theater through workshops and performances.