Hiring event in Gwinnett for poll workers on Monday, Dec. 18

Citizens who want to be involved in the electoral process are invited to attend a Gwinnett County poll official hiring event from 4 – 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, at the Dacula Park Activity Building – 2735 Auburn Avenue, Dacula.

The Gwinnett Voter Registrations and Elections Division is looking for citizens of all backgrounds — including Spanish-English bilingual speakers — who want to gain valuable work experience and earn up to a $390 stipend per election. During the event, attendees must complete an I-9 form and bring the required original identification documents for verification.

Among the requirements, applicants must be at least 16 years old, a U.S. citizen, and be able to read, write, and speak English. They also must be a Gwinnett County resident or a Gwinnett County government employee, and they must have access to a computer for required online training.



If you are unable to attend a poll official hiring event, visit GwinnettCountyJobs.com to apply.

Gwinnett organiza varios eventos de contratación para trabajadores electorales

Los ciudadanos que quieran participar en el proceso electoral están invitados a asistir a uno de los próximos eventos de contratación de trabajadores electorales del condado de Gwinnett. La División de Inscripción de Votantes y Elecciones de Gwinnett está buscando ciudadanos de todos los orígenes, incluidos los hablantes bilingües en español e inglés, que quieran adquirir una valiosa experiencia laboral y ganar un estipendio de hasta $390 por elección. Durante el evento, los asistentes deberán completar un formulario I-9 y traer los documentos de identificación originales requeridos para su verificación

