Hiring event in Gwinnett for poll workers on Monday, Dec. 4

Citizens who want to be involved in the electoral process are invited to attend a Gwinnett County poll official hiring event from 4 – 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4 at the Gwinnett Voter Registrations and Elections Beauty P. Balwin Building, Multipurpose Room, 455 Grayson Highway, Suite 200, Lawrenceville.

The Gwinnett Voter Registrations and Elections Division is looking for citizens of all backgrounds — including Spanish-English bilingual speakers — who want to gain valuable work experience and earn up to a $390 stipend per election. During the event, attendees must complete an I-9 form and bring the required original identification documents for verification.

Among the requirements, applicants must be at least 16 years old, a U.S. citizen, and be able to read, write, and speak English. They also must be a Gwinnett County resident or a Gwinnett County government employee, and they must have access to a computer for required online training.



If you are unable to attend a poll official hiring event, visit GwinnettCountyJobs.com to apply.

Gwinnett organiza varios eventos de contratación para trabajadores electorales

Los ciudadanos que quieran participar en el proceso electoral están invitados a asistir a uno de los próximos eventos de contratación de trabajadores electorales del condado de Gwinnett. La División de Inscripción de Votantes y Elecciones de Gwinnett está buscando ciudadanos de todos los orígenes, incluidos los hablantes bilingües en español e inglés, que quieran adquirir una valiosa experiencia laboral y ganar un estipendio de hasta $390 por elección. Durante el evento, los asistentes deberán completar un formulario I-9 y traer los documentos de identificación originales requeridos para su verificación

