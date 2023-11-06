Historic building that began in 1890 as Bank of Monroe to be auctioned off

Opening bid Nov. 15 at auction on the steps of Historic Courthouse to be $700,000

The Walton County Board of Commissioners is selling by auction, “as is,” the historic building on the corner of W. Spring Street at 100 North Broad Street in Downtown Monroe.

Photo of the National Bank of Monroe made in about 1960 from the Monroe Museum Facebook page.

According to the Monroe Museum, the building opened as the Bank of Monroe in 1890, became the National Bank of Monroe in 1934 and then in 1972 became the National Bank of Walton County. It began its life in the town of Monroe, which was first incorporated in 1821, and six years before it even became a city in 1896. The building was last occupied by the Walton County UGA Extension office before its move to Criswell Road on the Walton County Agricultural Center property in March of this year.

If you are interested in making a bid on the old Bank of Monroe property, the starting bid is $700,000. It will be auctioned off at 11 am. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 on the steps of the Walton County Historic Courthouse at 111 South Broad Street, Monroe, Georgia 30655.

Bidders must provide proof of immediately available funds. The property will be conveyed by limited warranty deed, and the closing of the sale will take place within thirty days of the auction date. According to the Walton County government, the property to be auctioned is available for inspection during normal business hours by making an appointment at the Historic Courthouse with Donna Hawk (770)267-1956. Walton County reserves the right to reject all bids or to cancel the sale.

The picture of the building when it was the National Bank of Monroe made about 1960 and is the property of the Monroe Museum.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

